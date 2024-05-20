Iran declares five days of mourning following death of president and other officials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Iran has announced a five-day mourning period following the helicopter crash that carried Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation from Khudafarin to Tabriz, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said, expressing his condolences over the deaths of the president and other officials, Trend reports.

The Iranian Supreme Leader emphasized that the president and other officials served the country and its people, portraying them as esteemed and loyal Iranian servants.

Ali Khamenei expressed his deepest condolences to the Iranian people, the nation, and the grieving families.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

After the crash, the helicopter crew established communication twice before losing it.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel