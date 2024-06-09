Iran approves six politicians to run for presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The Guardian Council of Iran has chosen six political figures who will be able to take part in the presidential election, Trend reports.

The right to participate in the early presidential election was granted to the Speaker of the Parliament of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, the representative of the spiritual leader in the Security Council Saeed Jalili, MP Masoud Pezeshkian, a former minister of justice and interior Mostafa Pourmohammadi and a current Vice President Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

The extraordinary presidential election in Iran will be held on June 28. Individuals eligible to run for president must have held significant positions within the country's state administration for a minimum of four years and be between the ages of 40 and 75.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

