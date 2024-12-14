Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 14, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 42 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while two currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to December 12.
As for CBI, $1 equals 484,487 rials, and one euro is 508,608 rials, while on December 12, one euro was 510,303.
|
Currency
|
Rial on December 14
|
Rial on December 12
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
484,487
|
485,245
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
611,720
|
619,253
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
542,559
|
549,557
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
44,120
|
44,249
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
43,467
|
43,572
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
68,199
|
68,371
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
5,712
|
5,723
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
131,923
|
132,129
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,574,019
|
1,577,712
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
174,180
|
174,563
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
315,095
|
318,526
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
62,307
|
62,399
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,258,425
|
1,260,450
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
343,201
|
343,504
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
278,995
|
281,245
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
27,105
|
27,386
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
13,872
|
13,916
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
4,658
|
4,548
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
133,101
|
133,309
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
36,955
|
37,060
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
37
|
37
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
307,955
|
309,393
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
129,197
|
129,399
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,288,529
|
1,290,545
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
359,048
|
361,341
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
405,309
|
406,033
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
16,693
|
16,722
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
231
|
231
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
356,830
|
357,502
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
99,166
|
99,441
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
66,589
|
66,851
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
1,420,751
|
1,434,019
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
109,475
|
109,475
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
337,447
|
339,531
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
683,339
|
684,408
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
508,608
|
509,908
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
93,273
|
94,009
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
172,430
|
171,794
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
30,229
|
30,421
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
6,923
|
7,015
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
148,153
|
148,393
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
284,992
|
285,441
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
825,765
|
831,570
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
44,371
|
44,444
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
138,179
|
138,252
|
Venezuela bolivarı
|
VES
|
9,719
|
9,894
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 577,056 rials and $1 costs 546,272 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 561,338 rials, and the price of $1 totals 531,393 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 713,000–716,000 rials, while one euro is about 754,000–757,000 rials.