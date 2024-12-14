Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 14, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 42 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while two currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to December 12.

As for CBI, $1 equals 484,487 rials, and one euro is 508,608 rials, while on December 12, one euro was 510,303.

Currency Rial on December 14 Rial on December 12 1 US dollar USD 484,487 485,245 1 British pound GBP 611,720 619,253 1 Swiss franc CHF 542,559 549,557 1 Swedish króna SEK 44,120 44,249 1 Norwegian krone NOK 43,467 43,572 1 Danish krone DKK 68,199 68,371 1 Indian rupee INR 5,712 5,723 1 UAE dirham AED 131,923 132,129 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,574,019 1,577,712 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 174,180 174,563 100 Japanese yens JPY 315,095 318,526 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 62,307 62,399 1 Omani rial OMR 1,258,425 1,260,450 1 Canadian dollar CAD 343,201 343,504 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 278,995 281,245 1 South African rand ZAR 27,105 27,386 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,872 13,916 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,658 4,548 1 Qatari riyal QAR 133,101 133,309 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 36,955 37,060 1 Syrian pound SYP 37 37 1 Australian dollar AUD 307,955 309,393 1 Saudi riyal SAR 129,197 129,399 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,288,529 1,290,545 1 Singapore dollar SGD 359,048 361,341 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 405,309 406,033 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 16,693 16,722 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 231 231 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 356,830 357,502 1 Libyan dinar LYD 99,166 99,441 1 Chinese yuan CNY 66,589 66,851 100 Thai baths THB 1,420,751 1,434,019 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 109,475 109,475 1,000 South Korean won KRW 337,447 339,531 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 683,339 684,408 1 euro EUR 508,608 509,908 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 93,273 94,009 1 Georgian lari GEL 172,430 171,794 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 30,229 30,421 1 Afghan afghani AFN 6,923 7,015 1 Belarus ruble BYN 148,153 148,393 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 284,992 285,441 100 Philippine pesos PHP 825,765 831,570 1 Tajik somoni TJS 44,371 44,444 1 Turkmen manat TMT 138,179 138,252 Venezuela bolivarı VES 9,719 9,894

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 577,056 rials and $1 costs 546,272 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 561,338 rials, and the price of $1 totals 531,393 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 713,000–716,000 rials, while one euro is about 754,000–757,000 rials.