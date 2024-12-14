Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 14

Iran Materials 14 December 2024 11:51 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 14, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 42 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while two currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to December 12.

As for CBI, $1 equals 484,487 rials, and one euro is 508,608 rials, while on December 12, one euro was 510,303.

Currency

Rial on December 14

Rial on December 12

1 US dollar

USD

484,487

485,245

1 British pound

GBP

611,720

619,253

1 Swiss franc

CHF

542,559

549,557

1 Swedish króna

SEK

44,120

44,249

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

43,467

43,572

1 Danish krone

DKK

68,199

68,371

1 Indian rupee

INR

5,712

5,723

1 UAE dirham

AED

131,923

132,129

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,574,019

1,577,712

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

174,180

174,563

100 Japanese yens

JPY

315,095

318,526

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

62,307

62,399

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,258,425

1,260,450

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

343,201

343,504

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

278,995

281,245

1 South African rand

ZAR

27,105

27,386

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,872

13,916

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,658

4,548

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

133,101

133,309

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

36,955

37,060

1 Syrian pound

SYP

37

37

1 Australian dollar

AUD

307,955

309,393

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

129,197

129,399

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,288,529

1,290,545

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

359,048

361,341

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

405,309

406,033

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

16,693

16,722

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

231

231

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

356,830

357,502

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

99,166

99,441

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

66,589

66,851

100 Thai baths

THB

1,420,751

1,434,019

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

109,475

109,475

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

337,447

339,531

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

683,339

684,408

1 euro

EUR

508,608

509,908

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

93,273

94,009

1 Georgian lari

GEL

172,430

171,794

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

30,229

30,421

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

6,923

7,015

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

148,153

148,393

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

284,992

285,441

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

825,765

831,570

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

44,371

44,444

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

138,179

138,252

Venezuela bolivarı

VES

9,719

9,894

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 577,056 rials and $1 costs 546,272 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 561,338 rials, and the price of $1 totals 531,393 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 713,000–716,000 rials, while one euro is about 754,000–757,000 rials.
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more