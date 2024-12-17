Several nations seek to dampen Iran's economic development - VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Certain countries seek to weaken Iran's economic development and hinder its economic development by restricting modern technologies, the Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami said at an event in Iran's Isfahan on December 17, Trend reports.

According to him, in spite of the writing on the wall, Iran keeps its nose to the grindstone, forging ahead with its development journey through hard work and sustainable endeavors.

Eslami articulated that a pivotal milestone within the framework of Iran's nuclear sector is the implementation of heavy water technology. Within the healthcare sector, the utilization of heavy water-based kits facilitates the identification of 56 distinct metabolic disorders in neonates within a timeframe of 3 to 7 days.

Iran's Vice President stated that using heavy water in industry opens the door to methanol production. For example, whipping up a ton of methanol with heavy water will set you back a cool $1.2 million. However, producing a ton of methanol in petrochemical plants will set you back around $500. This means that the worth of harnessing this technology is through the roof.

Under the comprehensive plan of joint action, the stipulated threshold for Iran's heavy water inventory was delineated to not exceed 130 tons. Subsequent to Iran's cessation of compliance with the stipulated provisions of the aforementioned accord in 2020, there exists a conspicuous absence of data regarding the volumetric capacity of Iran's heavy water stockpiles.

To note, Iran declares its intention to utilize the nuclear industry for peaceful purposes and aims to use it for electricity generation, agriculture, and other industries.

Looking back to the near history, namely, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

