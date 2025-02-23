Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for Feb.23

Iran Materials 23 February 2025 21:49 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 23, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies decreased compared to February 22.

As for CBI, $1 equals 569,602 rials, and one euro is 595,781 rials, while on February 22, one euro was 598,529 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 23

Rial on February 22

1 US dollar

USD

569,602

572,529

1 British pound

GBP

719,641

723,882

1 Swiss franc

CHF

634,414

636,756

1 Swedish króna

SEK

53,492

53,793

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,107

51,484

1 Danish krone

DKK

79,899

80,234

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,578

6,612

1 UAE dirham

AED

155,099

155,894

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,844,575

1,855,621

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,809

204,912

100 Japanese yens

JPY

381,563

382,939

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,310

73,690

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,479,485

1,487,082

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

400,407

403,224

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

326,993

329,208

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,050

31,255

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,649

15,699

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,439

6,447

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,484

157,286

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,471

43,748

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

362,007

364,959

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,894

152,672

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,514,899

1,522,660

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

426,282

428,336

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

468,100

471,146

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,246

19,343

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

271

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

410,937

413,070

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

116,405

117,080

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,565

78,967

100 Thai baht

THB

1,697,953

1,706,174

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

128,907

129,443

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

397,043

399,114

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

803,388

807,504

1 euro

EUR

595,781

598,529

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

112,704

113,920

1 Georgian lari

GEL

203,074

204,292

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,931

35,147

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,702

7,739

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,924

175,066

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

335,060

336,777

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

984,187

989,132

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,233

52,499

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,733

175,066

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,994

9,069

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 727,423 rials and $1 costs 695,460 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.flı

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 707,611 rials, and the price of $1 totals 676,518 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 934,000–937,000 rials, while one euro is about 977,000–980,000 rials.

