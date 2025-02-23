Iran releases currency exchange rates for Feb.23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 23, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies decreased compared to February 22.

As for CBI, $1 equals 569,602 rials, and one euro is 595,781 rials, while on February 22, one euro was 598,529 rials.

Currency Rial on February 23 Rial on February 22 1 US dollar USD 569,602 572,529 1 British pound GBP 719,641 723,882 1 Swiss franc CHF 634,414 636,756 1 Swedish króna SEK 53,492 53,793 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,107 51,484 1 Danish krone DKK 79,899 80,234 1 Indian rupee INR 6,578 6,612 1 UAE dirham AED 155,099 155,894 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,844,575 1,855,621 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,809 204,912 100 Japanese yens JPY 381,563 382,939 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,310 73,690 1 Omani rial OMR 1,479,485 1,487,082 1 Canadian dollar CAD 400,407 403,224 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 326,993 329,208 1 South African rand ZAR 31,050 31,255 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,649 15,699 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,439 6,447 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,484 157,286 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,471 43,748 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 362,007 364,959 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,894 152,672 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,514,899 1,522,660 1 Singapore dollar SGD 426,282 428,336 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 468,100 471,146 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,246 19,343 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 271 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 410,937 413,070 1 Libyan dinar LYD 116,405 117,080 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,565 78,967 100 Thai baht THB 1,697,953 1,706,174 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 128,907 129,443 1,000 South Korean won KRW 397,043 399,114 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 803,388 807,504 1 euro EUR 595,781 598,529 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 112,704 113,920 1 Georgian lari GEL 203,074 204,292 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,931 35,147 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,702 7,739 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,924 175,066 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 335,060 336,777 100 Philippine pesos PHP 984,187 989,132 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,233 52,499 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,733 175,066 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,994 9,069

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 727,423 rials and $1 costs 695,460 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 707,611 rials, and the price of $1 totals 676,518 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 934,000–937,000 rials, while one euro is about 977,000–980,000 rials.

