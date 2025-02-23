Iran releases currency exchange rates for Feb.23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 23, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies decreased compared to February 22.
As for CBI, $1 equals 569,602 rials, and one euro is 595,781 rials, while on February 22, one euro was 598,529 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on February 23
|
Rial on February 22
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
569,602
|
572,529
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
719,641
|
723,882
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
634,414
|
636,756
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
53,492
|
53,793
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
51,107
|
51,484
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
79,899
|
80,234
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,578
|
6,612
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
155,099
|
155,894
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,844,575
|
1,855,621
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
203,809
|
204,912
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
381,563
|
382,939
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
73,310
|
73,690
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,479,485
|
1,487,082
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
400,407
|
403,224
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
326,993
|
329,208
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
31,050
|
31,255
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
15,649
|
15,699
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
6,439
|
6,447
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
156,484
|
157,286
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
43,471
|
43,748
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
44
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
362,007
|
364,959
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
151,894
|
152,672
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,514,899
|
1,522,660
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
426,282
|
428,336
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
468,100
|
471,146
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,246
|
19,343
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
271
|
273
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
410,937
|
413,070
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
116,405
|
117,080
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
78,565
|
78,967
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,697,953
|
1,706,174
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
128,907
|
129,443
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
397,043
|
399,114
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
803,388
|
807,504
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
595,781
|
598,529
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
112,704
|
113,920
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
203,074
|
204,292
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
34,931
|
35,147
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
7,702
|
7,739
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
173,924
|
175,066
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
335,060
|
336,777
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
984,187
|
989,132
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
52,233
|
52,499
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
162,733
|
175,066
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
8,994
|
9,069
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 727,423 rials and $1 costs 695,460 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.flı
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 707,611 rials, and the price of $1 totals 676,518 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 934,000–937,000 rials, while one euro is about 977,000–980,000 rials.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel