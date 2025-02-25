Iran coordinates its position with amicable countries on nuclear program - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Iran is coordinating its positions on its nuclear program with friendly countries, including Russia and China, and will act jointly with these two countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Tehran on February 25, Trend reports.

According to him, legal, political, and technical experts from Iran and Russia are constantly consulting on Iran's nuclear program.

Araghchi noted that today he consulted with his Russian counterpart about meeting and dialoguing with officials of three European countries regarding Iran's nuclear program.

Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that he recently met with officials of three European countries ( UK, France, and Germany) in Geneva and held talks as part of the next round of dialog.

The first round of the dialog between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (UK, France, and Germany) was held in Geneva on November 29, 2024. The second round of this dialog was continued on January 13-14 in Geneva. The Geneva talks were mainly focused on the Iranian nuclear program.

On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.