Iran anchors maritime expansion with new ships and port equipment funding
Photo: Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran
Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization has commissioned 13 new vessels, including rescue ships and tugboats, as part of a €32.2 million investment to boost maritime capabilities. Additional firefighting vehicles and marine loading arms were also launched, supporting efforts to expand port capacity from 285 million to 500 million tons.
