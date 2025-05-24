Iran anchors maritime expansion with new ships and port equipment funding

Photo: Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran

Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization has commissioned 13 new vessels, including rescue ships and tugboats, as part of a €32.2 million investment to boost maritime capabilities. Additional firefighting vehicles and marine loading arms were also launched, supporting efforts to expand port capacity from 285 million to 500 million tons.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register