Iran expands non-oil exports to Uzbekistan in early year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ Iran's non-oil exports to Uzbekistan in the first two months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through May 21, 2025) increased by 33.6 percent in value and 26.7 percent in volume compared to the same period last year (from March 20 through May 20, 2024).

Data obtained by Trend from the country's Customs Administration (ICA) shows that Iran exported 115,000 tons of non-oil products worth $79 million to Uzbekistan during the reporting period. By comparison, about 90,500 tons worth $59.1 million were exported during the same period last year.

The ICA report highlighted that the main export items included dairy products, petrochemicals, various types of pipes, glass containers, agricultural machinery, and other goods.

Trade turnover between the countries also grew, totaling around 124,000 tons valued at $92.1 million —an increase of 36.9 percent in value and 30.6 percent in volume compared to the same period last year.

Moreover, the report from Iran's Customs Administration reveals that Iran's total non-oil exports during the first two months of the current year amounted to $8.24 billion in value and 24.6 million tons in weight. While the value of non-oil exports slightly decreased by 0.11 percent compared to last year, the weight of exports saw a notable increase of 4.4 percent.

----

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur