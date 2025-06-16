Israel hits strategic targets in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Israel has reportedly launched airstrikes on several strategic targets in the Iranian capital, Tehran, according to Iranian media, Trend reports.

Key locations hit during the strikes include areas near Mehrabad International Airport and around Azadi Square, a symbolic landmark in the city. While the airport itself was not directly damaged, a major explosion was reported nearby.

Explosions were also heard in northern and western parts of Tehran.

The attack took place early on June 13. According to reports, the strikes resulted in the deaths of multiple high-ranking Iranian officials, including:

Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces

Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

Gholam Ali Rashid, Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force

Additionally, nine nuclear scientists and other senior officials were reportedly killed.