Israeli military strikes Iranian armed forces communications center in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The Israeli military has carried out a precision strike on the Iranian Armed Forces Communications Center in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson's unit, the strike was carried out on Monday based on intelligence from the Israeli Air Force Intelligence Directorate. The facility, which was reportedly used by the Iranian Armed Forces for military purposes, was targeted in what was described as a “targeted operation.”

To support the claim, the Israeli army released an aerial photograph that allegedly shows the building of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Iran’s main state broadcaster.

Earlier, IRIB itself confirmed that one of the Israeli strikes had hit the state television building.