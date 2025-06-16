Iran threatens strikes on Israeli military targets near Tel Aviv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The Iranian armed forces have announced plans to strike Israeli military targets in the vicinity of Bnei Brak, a city near Tel Aviv, in the coming hours, Trend reports.

This warning was issued in an official statement released by the Iranian military.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on residents of the occupied territories to immediately evacuate the Bnei Brak area in order to ensure their safety. In the coming hours, the Iranian Armed Forces will target Israeli military positions in the area, in response to recent developments in the Tel Aviv region,” the statement read.