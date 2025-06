BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Twelve Russian scientists who were forced to leave Tehran due to the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel have been transported from Baku to Moscow, Trend reports.

“Today, 12 members of the Foundation’s delegation arrived in Moscow from Baku. They had been participating in the BRICS Educational Expedition held in Tehran from June 12 to 14. Their return was coordinated by the Foundation,” said Isakova.