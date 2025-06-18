Iran, Pakistan vow co-op against regional escalation in high-level call

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Iranian and Pakistani Foreign Ministers, Araghchi and Ishaq Dar had a telephone conversation, Trend reports via Iranian MFA.

The sides discussed cooperation in utilizing regional and international mechanisms and institutions to counter war in the region.

Araghchi expressed appreciation for Pakistan's solidarity with the government and people of the Islamic Republic.

Ishaq Dar, for his part, reiterated Islamabad's firm stance in condemning Israel's military action against Tehran and expressed support for Iran.

''Muslim countries condemned Israel and opposed the escalation of conflict in the region

Pakistan ready to receive 20,000 Iranian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia,'' Ishaq Dar added.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.