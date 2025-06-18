Iran uses "Sijil" missiles for first time in attacks on Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the first deployment of heavy, long-range, two-stage Sijil missiles in airstrikes against Israel, Trend reports.

According to the IRGC statement, a significant number of these missiles, alongside drones, were launched. “During several operations, Israel’s air defense system was seriously damaged, and now the path is completely open for Iranian missiles and UAVs,” the statement said.

This development follows Israeli military airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, which resulted in the deaths of many servicemen, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, two Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters commanders Gholamali Rashid and Ali Shadmani, IRGC Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, nine nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking officials.

In retaliation, Iran fired over 150 ballistic missiles and more than 100 drones targeting Tel Aviv and other locations on the same day, causing civilian casualties and extensive destruction.