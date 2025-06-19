Iran's missiles at Israel intercepted by air defense systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Missiles launched by Iran toward Israeli territory are being successfully intercepted by Israeli air defense systems, Trend reports.

Due to continued missile attacks, the Israeli military has urged the population to remain vigilant and immediately seek shelter when alarms sound.

“When an alarm is sounded, residents are advised to take refuge in secure buildings and remain there until further official warning,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

This escalation follows Israel’s early morning airstrikes on June 13 against Iran, which resulted in the deaths of numerous Iranian servicemen, including Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, two Khatam al-Anbiya commanders Gholamali Rashid and Ali Shadmani, IRGC Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, nine nuclear scientists, and other senior officials.

In retaliation, Iran launched more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones targeting Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel, causing civilian casualties and widespread destruction.