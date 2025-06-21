Iran tallies wheat purchases under guarantee program
Iran has purchased over 3.5 million tons of wheat from farmers through a guaranteed procurement program, paying out nearly $700 million so far. The Agriculture Ministry says the remaining funds will be disbursed gradually, with wheat prices fixed by the government for the year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy