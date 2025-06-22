Iran's non-oil exports to Tajikistan surge in early 2025

Iran's non-oil exports to Tajikistan rose to nearly $52 million in the first two months of the current Iranian year, showing a sharp increase in both value and volume compared to the same period last year. Trade turnover between the two countries also grew significantly, reaching around $65 million.

