Iran has every right to defend itself and its national interests - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities intended for peaceful purposes, Trend reports.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's statement emphasized that Iran has every right to defend itself and its national interests by all means.

"On the 10th day of Israeli air attacks on Iran, the US strikes on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities are a direct aggression against our country. A military attack on peaceful nuclear facilities constitutes a gross violation of the provisions on territorial integrity and national sovereignty enshrined in the UN Charter, as well as a serious violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and strikes at the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)," the statement said.

Iran calls on the UN, the UN Security Council, the UN Secretary General, the International Atomic Energy Agency and other relevant organizations to immediately respond to this attack.

US Air Force attacked Iran's nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan on the night of Sunday, Baku time. The Iranian side confirmed the strikes, while emphasizing that Tehran will continue to develop the nuclear industry.