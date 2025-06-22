IAEA to hold emergency meeting over Iran situation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting on the situation in Iran following the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities will be held on June 23, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said, Trend reports.

"In connection with the emergency situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors for tomorrow," Grossi wrote.

U.S. Air Force attacked Iran's nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan on the night of Sunday, Baku time. The Iranian side confirmed the strikes, while emphasizing that Tehran will continue to develop the nuclear industry.