No radiation detected in injured from U.S. strike on Iran, Health Ministry says

Iran Materials 22 June 2025 19:00 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. No radiation contamination has been detected in those injured during the recent U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Iran’s Health Ministry announced, Trend reports.

Hossein Kermanpur, Director of the Ministry’s Information and Public Relations Department, shared the update on his social media account.

He explained that the findings came after the injured were admitted to medical centers and underwent thorough examinations.

Kermanpur also noted that medical centers were established years ago near Iran’s nuclear sites to handle such emergencies.

Last night, the U.S. conducted military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, destroying key infrastructure.

