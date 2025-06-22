Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iranian FM arrives in Moscow to discuss Israeli, US strikes

22 June 2025
Photo: Seyyed Abbas Araghchi / X

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Moscow to discuss the recent airstrikes on Iran carried out by the United States and Israel, Trend reports.

The primary purpose of the visit is to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and seek diplomatic backing amid the escalating crisis.

The visit comes after U.S. air forces launched strikes the previous evening on three Iranian nuclear facilities. According to available reports, all three sites were destroyed.

