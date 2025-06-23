Iran condemns U.S. strikes, accuses West of sabotaging talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Today, another stain was recorded in the political history of the United States, said Iran’s Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani, as he addressed the Security Council, Trend reports.

He condemned recent U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and accused Washington of launching a "baseless war" on behalf of Israel.

"This U.S. and Israeli regime aggression is a clear and flagrant breach of international law,” he said, citing violations of Articles 2.4 of the UN Charter, multiple Security Council resolutions, and the NPT. Iravani accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "hijacking U.S. foreign policy", and claimed that the recent strikes—carried out after Israel’s earlier attack on June 13—demonstrated the "blatant corruption" of U.S. leadership. "Once again, the world has witnessed the blatant corruption of the U.S. political system and its leaders," he said.

Despite the escalation, Iravani insisted Iran would determine its response deliberately: "The timing, nature, and scale of Iran’s proportionate response will be decided by its armed forces".

He also rejected accusations about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, calling them "unfounded, with no legal basis and politically motivated". According to Iravani, Iran had been preparing for a new round of nuclear talks on June 15, only for Israel to strike two days earlier. "Israel decided to destroy diplomacy," he said. "How can Iran return to something it never left?"

He concluded by warning that the U.S., the UK, France, and the IAEA Director General would "bear full responsibility" for civilian casualties and infrastructure damage.