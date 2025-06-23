Iran denies mishandling its nuclear program negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Iran wasn't the party abusing indirect discussions between Iran and the US regarding Iran's nuclear program, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference held in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, Israel threw the first punch at Iran, turning reality on its head, and soon enough, the US jumped on the bandwagon, joining the fray.

"The attack on Iran by Israel and the US is illegal. The countries that are trying to somehow justify this attack are creating a very dangerous trend in international law and weakening international legal norms. This is a historical test at the moment. European countries can ignore the obvious reality purely for their own political interests. However, its negative consequences will be costly for the international community," he emphasized.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

Five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

