Iran reveals funeral day of its generals and nuclear scientists killed in Israeli attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. A funeral ceremony for the generals and nuclear scientists killed in Israel's attacks on Iran will be held on June 28, Director of the Tehran Province Department of the Islamic Propaganda Coordination Council of Iran Mohsen Mahmoudi told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the funeral ceremony will be held from the "Inqilab" district of Tehran to the "Azadi" district.

Mahmoudi said that the purpose of choosing June 28 was to coincide with the anniversary of the terrorist attack against Ayatollah Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti.

To recall, on June 28, 1981, the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Iran and the head of the Judiciary, Ayatollah Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti, and 72 people with him were killed in a terrorist attack in Tehran.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," President of the US Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.

On June 23, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, mediated by US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement, noting that the attacks had stopped.

