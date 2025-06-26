Iran confirms legal approval to halt cooperation with IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Iran’s Guardian Council has approved a bill passed by the parliament to suspend the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Trend reports.

Spokesperson for the Guardian Council, Hadi Tahan Nazif, told local media that the council reviewed the legislation and determined it does not conflict with the Iranian Constitution.

According to Nazif, under this decision, Iran is prohibited from engaging with the IAEA due to violations of its sovereignty, recent attacks on its peaceful nuclear facilities by Israel and the United States, and threats to the country’s national interests.

He stated that Iran could only resume cooperation with the agency if several conditions are met: full guarantees must be provided to uphold Iran’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its nuclear sites. In addition, Iran’s rights under Article 4 of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)—especially its right to enrich uranium—must be recognized. These conditions will be assessed and confirmed by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The Iranian parliament approved the bill on June 25.

Tensions have surged in recent weeks. On the morning of June 13, Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian territory, killing numerous senior military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking figures.

That evening, Iran responded with Operation "True Promise III," launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The strikes caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the United States carried out airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying them. In retaliation, Iran launched an airstrike on a U.S. military base in Qatar the following evening, June 23.

Today, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister announced that Israel has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement confirming that military operations have ceased.