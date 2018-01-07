Mashhad-Nakhchivan train to be re-launched soon (exclusive)

7 January 2018 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.7

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

The train linking Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the Iranian holy city of Mashhad will resume operation as of January 11, a senior diplomat told Trend.

Iranian Consul General to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Mansour Airom has expressed hope that the operation of train would boost tourism cooperation between the two countries.

The train which was launched first in December 2016 stopped running due to technical reasons a few months ago.

Airom earlier told Trend that the sides have taken technical measures to increase the safety of passengers.

