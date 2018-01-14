Weekly report of Iran OTC market

14 January 2018 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iranian market authority downplays inflationary role of bonds
Business 18 December 2017 16:17
Iran’s wheat exports through Mercantile Exchange doubled
Business 18 December 2017 12:57
New foreign investors enter Iran’s capital market
Business 29 November 2017 16:12
Iranian equity market's boom here to stay
Business 10 November 2017 16:27
Iranian equity market's boom here to stay
Business 8 November 2017 17:39
Iran’s capital market saw significant surge in foreign investment
Business 31 October 2017 23:40
Iran’s leading steel producer to offer shares at capital market
Business 24 October 2017 12:49
Interest rates cuts not to boost Iran’s equity market -expert
Business 1 September 2017 15:00
Interest rates cuts not to boost Iran’s equity market -expert
Business 30 August 2017 17:09
40,000 shareholder numbers issued in Iran Capital Market
Business 13 February 2017 17:20
Iran's capital market behind tenders in privatization process
Business 18 January 2017 11:03
Iranian capital market opens to CIS, neighbors
Business 2 November 2016 12:39
Iranian ministers warn president of recession
Economy news 4 October 2015 17:37
Azerbaijan’s capital market in global instability (PHOTO)
Economy news 26 January 2015 08:00
Azerbaijan’s capital market in global instability
Economy news 24 January 2015 16:06