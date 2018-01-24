Iran installs new platform at South Pars gas field

24 January 2018 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Trump energy policy riles competing sectors
World 5 January 17:08
Which fuel is biggest loser in 2040 global energy mix?
Oil&Gas 3 January 08:12
Which fuel is biggest loser in 2040 global energy mix?
Oil&Gas 28 December 2017 19:58
Gulf Arab energy producers issue record debt to fund expansion
Business 28 December 2017 16:30
Baku hosting conference on energy, communication opportunities (PHOTO)
Society 23 December 2017 14:30
S&P revises outlook on Kazakh Samruk-Energy
Economy news 22 December 2017 15:41
Georgia ranks 71st in the world in terms of energy development
Georgia 12 December 2017 16:59
World Energy Council: Azerbaijan ranks 31st among 125 countries with best energy system
Economy news 8 December 2017 01:40
Are smart sanctions what Total fears in Iran project?
Business 15 November 2017 20:43
New appointments at Azerbaijani Energy Ministry
Oil&Gas 15 November 2017 19:34
Ambassador: Azerbaijan - strategic partner of UK in energy sector
Oil&Gas 10 November 2017 20:17
Turkmenistan establishing production of electronic meters
Oil&Gas 10 November 2017 16:52
Iranian official briefs on output of South Pars Gas Field
Business 6 November 2017 20:15
Turkey keen to attract private sector for investing in energy field
Oil&Gas 2 November 2017 16:14
Turkmenistan modernizing energy system of country’s northern district
Oil&Gas 31 October 2017 18:06
Azerbaijan’s energy operator to fulfill all tasks within Strategic Roadmap
Oil&Gas 20 October 2017 17:12
Azerbaijan’s energy operator to consider using Blockchain
Oil&Gas 20 October 2017 16:40
Azerbaijan's energy operator announces tender
Business 19 October 2017 16:15