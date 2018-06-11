Iran’s car output witnesses 40% growth

11 June 2018 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran’s car industry continues to grow
Business 15 May 16:03
Iran’s biggest carmaker IKCO witnesses fall in output, sale
Business 11 May 12:38
Saipa holds near half of Iran’s auto market
Business 10 May 12:27
Iran’s biggest carmaker IKCO witnesses fall in output, sale
Business 8 May 13:22
Tehran to host int'l auto expo soon
Business 1 May 17:13
Iran’s auto sector witnesses output growth
Business 21 April 09:29
Iran’s auto sector witnesses output growth
Business 18 April 14:53
Iran’s car industry registers output growth
Business 6 February 09:27
Iran’s car industry registers output growth
Business 3 February 17:17
Iran’s monthly car production increases
Business 7 December 2017 12:47
Iran’s biggest carmaker witnesses 14% production growth
Business 6 December 2017 22:20
Iran’s automaker to hold int’l tender for exhaust system design
Business 20 November 2017 10:40
Iran unveils auto output details
Business 4 November 2017 13:36
Iran’s automaker to hold int’l tender for new car prototype
Business 31 October 2017 12:25
Iran’s automaker to hold int’l tender for load cell
Business 31 October 2017 11:34
Iran’s Saipa, Hyundai Powertech sign co-op deal
Business 30 October 2017 11:40
Low diesel price challenging Iran’s transport reforms
Business 23 July 2017 14:08
South Korean company to make electric cars in Iran
Economy news 15 May 2016 20:11