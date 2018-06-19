Baku, Tehran can help increase regional food security

Tehran, Iran, June 19By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:Azerbaijan and Iran can increase their agricultural cooperation and jointly help strengthen food security in the region, an official with Agriculture Services Specialized Holding Company said."The cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan in the sector of extraterritorial agricultural production could turn into a role model for others in the region if both sides employ real experts and supply the necessary funding and water," Qassem Mohammadi told the Trend.Noting that the two nations have the potential to grow crops in each other’s farmland as part of a potential extraterritorial farming scheme, he added that they both need to follow similar agricultural patterns and standards in order to be able to target new markets in the region.Farmland in Azerbaijan is integrated and this is what distinguishes Azerbaijani lands from the Iranian ones, Mohammadi said.He went on to add that necessary water should be provided and basic infrastructures need to get expanded for that purpose.Given the fact that Iran and Azerbaijan enjoy many cultural commonalities, the Iranian official said, stressing that the two neighboring nations, by deepening their agricultural ties, can also help strengthen food security in the region as they share an extensive borderline.Tehran and Baku can also set up joint economic committees in border provinces and increase their cooperation, Mohammadi concluded.

