Iran can turn into region’s agricultural hub – Ex-Minister

19 June 2018 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 17

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iran can turn into a hub for exports of agricultural products in the region if it effectively battles water crisis and manages water shortage, the former Iranian agriculture minister said.

"If we properly manage the shortage of water in the country, we can both satisfy our domestic needs and turn into a key exporter of agricultural products (in the region)," Mohammad Reza Eskandari said during a conference in Tehran, IRNA news agency reported.

"Before 1979, the volume of Iran’s agricultural products stood at 25-27 million tons annually. The amount has reached 110 million tons per years," he said.

He further emphasized the need for preventing unsustainable and wasteful farming practices as 92% of the country’s water resources are reportedly used up by such practices.

In February, the government said it, amid low precipitation and water shortage, planned to place restrictions on the cultivation of crops in areas of the country where underground water resources are at alarming levels.

Although water scarcity is one of the biggest environmental challenges facing Iran, inefficient management of the valuable resource is largely to blame for a crisis that has emerged over the years.

The country’s nearly two-decade struggle with drought, combined with high consumption and waste, has caused renewable water resources to drop under 120 billion cubic meters. However, by some accounts, that figure is closer to 88 bcm.

Located in one of the world’s most water-stressed regions, Iran’s average precipitation rate has been lower than the global average for at least 10 years. Some 37 million Iranians are said to be living in water-stressed regions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Enhanced co-op between Azerbaijan, Iran expected after INSTC completion – deputy minister (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:00
Historical record in TSE signifies people's willingness to invest in stocks
Business 18 June 21:54
Russian, Iranian, Turkish officials to discuss Syrian Constitutional Committee
Russia 18 June 11:37
Parliament to review key bill on waste recycling soon – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 18 June 10:02
Iran, FAO cooperating to combat desertification
Politics 17 June 19:06
Iran can turn into region’s agricultural hub – Ex-Minister
Business 17 June 18:44
Iran condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Politics 17 June 18:32
Iran to achieve self-sufficiency in cotton production by 2021 – Official
Economy news 17 June 15:47
Israeli PM says Israel to continue attacking Iran's presence in Syria
Israel 17 June 15:06
Iran develops HPGR tech, produces roll crusher
Business 17 June 12:05
Renault says to remain in Iran despite US sanctions
Business 17 June 10:03
Kazakhstan increases production, export of agricultural products
Economy news 16 June 14:55
Azerbaijan sees rise in agricultural products output
Economy news 16 June 12:08
Iran scratches out World Cup victory against Morocco with own goal (VIDEO)
World 15 June 21:22
Will Shell stay in Iran after renewed US sanctions? (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15 June 10:29
Iran rejects military solution in Yemen
Politics 15 June 02:36
Iran to hold Intl. forum on exports to Caspian states
Business 14 June 21:41
Parliament to review key bill on waste recycling soon – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 14 June 21:17