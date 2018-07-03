Iran, Russia finalizing talks on construction of vaccine production unit– official

Tehran, Iran, July 3

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iran and Russia will jointly cooperate to build a production unit in the country’s Semnan northern province to develop livestock and poultry vaccines, the director general of the province’s veterinary organization said.

Iran is in final talks with Russia and we will soon break the ground on the construction of the vaccine production unit, Mohammad Saeedi told Mehr news agency.

The project worth €10 million is expected to be implemented and become operational within three years, he added.

Saeedi noted that Russia will have 25 percent stake in the project and the remaining 75 percent will be provided by the Iranian side.

He also added that the production unit will create 400 direct and indirect jobs.

Back in 2016, Tehran and Moscow inked a deal whereby Iran’s Sobhan Recombinant Protein firm and Russia’s Petrovax company agreed to jointly produce the Russian-developed 'Grippol Plus' flu vaccine in Iran, according to Petrovax President Yelena Arhangelskaya.

The 'Grippol Plus' vaccine is given to children and pregnant women to prevent them falling ill with flu, and is sold throughout the Commonwealth of Independent States and in some EU countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news