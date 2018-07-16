Iran plans to find new markets to export rugs – deputy minister

Tehran, Iran, July 16

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

An Iranian deputy minister said that the government plans to target new markets in order to facilitate the export of Iranian rugs in light of impending US sanctions against Tehran.

In a bid to reclaim its export market following the US sanctions, Iran is seeking to target new markets in other countries, including Germany, Russia, Japan, Oman and Kuwait, Iranian deputy minister of industries, mining and trade, Sadeq Najafi, said, IRNA news agency reported on July 12.

Recently, the Office of Foreign Assets Control, a division of the US Treasury Department, said on its website that US rug dealers must wind down their Iranian imports by Aug. 6. They will not be allowed to import Iranian-made rugs from other countries either, even if those rugs have been out of Iran for decades. Dealers will still be permitted to sell Iranian rugs that are already in the United States.

He added that exporting Iranian rugs could help the country during the new sanctions era as it can lead to influx of foreign cash needed to resolve the currency crisis and spur economic growth.

Recently, Chairman of Iran National Carpet Center Hamid Kargar said he expected Iran's exports of hand-woven carpets to reach $400 million by the end of the current fiscal year (March 20).

Last year's (March 2017-18) exports stood at $359 million, indicating a 23.8 percent rise year-on-year.

Iran hand-woven carpets are exported to about 80 countries.

The United States, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Lebanon, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Japan, according to Kargar, have long been buyers of Iranian carpets.

However, new markets, including China, Russia, South Africa and Brazil, have also joined the list of customers in recent years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news