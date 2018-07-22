Weekly trades in Iran Mercantile Exchange witness

22 July 2018 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 22
Business 10:52
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 21
Business 21 July 11:13
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 18
Business 18 July 12:07
Iran’s Mercantile Exchange to host Marfrig Global Foods product
Business 17 July 11:26
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 17
Business 17 July 11:18
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 16
Business 16 July 10:40
Latest
Exports acount for 40% of Iran’s petrochemcials
Business 17:18
Iran-Oman trade turnover on rise – figures
Business 17:09
Iran’s IOOC to hold int’l tender for chartering AHTS DP2 vessel
Tenders 15:44
Red meat imports not meeting domestic demand- Iran official
Business 15:44
Earthquake leaves several injured In Iran
Society 14:51
Iran president to visit Uzbekistan in August
Politics 13:59
Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for centaur gas turbine via int’l tender
Tenders 13:55
Problems in the work of the Telegram messenger are observed in a number of countries
World 13:53
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Solar gas turbine
Tenders 12:56