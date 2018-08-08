Iranian ministry okays urgent import of newsprint

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 8

Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has okayed the import of 20,000 metric tons of newsprint as the country is facing shortage of paper and its paper market is in distress amid new sanctions.



In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade said it has agreed with a request to import 20,000 metric tons of newsprint to the country as soon as possible, the official website of the ministry reported on August 8.

The request had been made by the Iranian ministry of culture.

Iran’s paper market is in distress as foreign currencies in the past few months set an accelerating bullish trend in Tehran’s foreign exchange market and prompted the rial to fall to record lows.

Although importers of essential goods, including paper, can enjoy the government’s foreign exchange reserves at lower levels than the market rate, they too are receiving foreign currency at higher prices these days.

Iranians consume about 2 million tons of different types of paper and cardboard, of which 400,000 tons a year are used for publications (books, newspapers, magazines, etc.)

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order reimposing many sanctions on Iran, three months after pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

He said the US policy is to levy “maximum economic pressure” on the country.

