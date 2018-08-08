Iranian ministry okays urgent import of newsprint

8 August 2018 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 8

Trend:

Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has okayed the import of 20,000 metric tons of newsprint as the country is facing shortage of paper and its paper market is in distress amid new sanctions.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade said it has agreed with a request to import 20,000 metric tons of newsprint to the country as soon as possible, the official website of the ministry reported on August 8.

The request had been made by the Iranian ministry of culture.

Iran’s paper market is in distress as foreign currencies in the past few months set an accelerating bullish trend in Tehran’s foreign exchange market and prompted the rial to fall to record lows.

Although importers of essential goods, including paper, can enjoy the government’s foreign exchange reserves at lower levels than the market rate, they too are receiving foreign currency at higher prices these days.

Iranians consume about 2 million tons of different types of paper and cardboard, of which 400,000 tons a year are used for publications (books, newspapers, magazines, etc.)

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order reimposing many sanctions on Iran, three months after pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

He said the US policy is to levy “maximum economic pressure” on the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran-Russia trade turnover keeps rising
Economy news 10:02
Southern Gas Corridor receives waiver from US sanctions against Iran's energy customers
Oil&Gas 09:37
Iran exporting construction materials to Europe, Asia
Economy news 09:30
Iran, Iraq, Syria sign agreement to counter dust storms
Other News 00:37
Iran’s intelligence ministry foils two terrorist plots
Society 7 August 23:16
Iran could become region’s home appliances export hub – official
Economy news 7 August 22:20
Latest
Moody's expects further strengthening of Azerbaijan's economy in 2019
Economy news 11:20
US dollar falls in price in Kazakhstan third day in a row
Kazakhstan 11:17
EIA reveals forecasts for oil prices
Oil&Gas 11:13
Uzbekistan launches card-to-card transfers for all banks of country
Economy news 11:10
Ukrtransnafta PJSC sells another cargo of Azerbaijani oil
Oil&Gas 11:07
Precious metals rising in price in Azerbaijan Aug. 8
Economy news 11:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 8
Economy news 11:04
Tajikistan to propose Azerbaijan to increase aluminum transit
Economy news 11:03
Turkmenistan's president to pay working visit to US
Turkmenistan 10:32