Iran, Russia to expand IT cooperation

15 August 2018 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 15

Trend:

Iranian envoy to Moscow and Russia's deputy minister of digital development, telecom and mass communications in a recent meeting emphasized more enhancement of cooperation between telecommunication ministries in the two countries.

Iran's Mehdi Sanaei and Alexey Volin also discussed the Caspian Sea media conference expected to be held on September 19 in Astrakhan, Russia and other media-related conferences, Irna news agency reported Aug. 15.

The meeting can be considered as the follow-up of the fourteenths meeting of the joint committee of Russia-Iran cooperation.

The first session of the meeting aimed at setting up a media committee was held in Tehran in early summer and Volin took part in it.

In the Tehran meeting, among other things, media cooperation, such as joint production of TV programs for children, supplying equipment and holding training courses for journalists were discussed.

