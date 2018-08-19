Iran exports of saffron, medicinal herbs rise

19 August 2018 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iraq to resume garlic import from Iran
Business 19 July 09:28
Iran sends back imported wheat flour from Russia
Business 10 July 16:48
Saffron smuggling impeding Iran’s export to Europe – official
Business 19 June 11:13
Iran’s saffron output to rise by 10% this year – Official (Exclusive)
Business 2 June 17:36
Iran, Netherland to co-op in saffron cultivation
Business 13 May 16:26
Brief review of Iran’s food, agricultural exports
Business 17 April 14:34
Latest
Turkmenistan preparing for summit of IFAS founders
Turkmenistan 11:26
Iran’s IRIB ‎to hold int’l for installation of Computer Room Air Handler Units
Tenders 11:25
Iran announces tender for wastewater treatment project
Tenders 10:56
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Aug. 19
Business 10:15
German firm working on major solar project in Iran, says to stay despite US sanctions
Economy news 10:09
Iran’s imports of pharmaceutical products surge
Business 10:07
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:28
Strong 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Indonesia's Lombok
Other News 09:22
Floods-ravaged Indian state Kerala's death toll reaches 357
Other News 08:45