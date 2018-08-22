Iran to build new oil terminal at Chabahar port, official says

22 August 2018 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 22

Trend

An official with National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company said the country plans to build a new oil terminal at the strategic southeastern port of Chabahar to meet its rising crude export capacity.

A new oil terminal with a capacity of 50,000 tons will be set up at Chabahr port as old oil terminals there are facing problems loading, unloading and storing oil barrels, Shahram Rezaei said, Shana news agency reported on August 20.

The construction of a dock for oil import and export, as well as oil storage facilities, and the presence of public and private sector petrochemical companies in Chabahar can help facilitate oil trade.

He further said a multi-purpose terminal would come on stream at Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar soon.

Chabahar is the closest and best access point of Iran to the Indian Ocean and Iran has devised serious plans to turn it into a transit hub for immediate access to markets in the northern part of the Indian Ocean and Central Asia.

The Chabahar Agreement is a regional transport network initiative of the governments of Afghanistan, India, and Iran.

It aims to create a reliable transport corridor for the smooth transport and transit of goods and services through Chabahar Port between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Republic of India, and Islamic Republic of Iran.

The agreement was signed by the three countries’ high ranking officials in Tehran in May 2016.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran to build new oil terminal at Chabahar port, official says
Business 20 August 15:12
Loading/unloading of oil products at Iran ports sharply falls
Business 26 July 15:51
Sweden signs deal to clean oil spill off Iran’s coasts
Business 26 July 12:21
Chabahar Port ready to transit goods from India to Afghanistan – Iran official
Business 23 July 09:21
Iran injecting huge funds to complete Chabahar-Zahedan railroad – official
Oil&Gas 19 July 18:15
Chabahar Port ready to transit goods from India to Afghanistan – Iran official
Business 18 July 19:24
Latest
Iran, Japan discuss expansion of energy ties
Business 11:12
Stock market in Azerbaijan experiencing natural growth
Economy news 11:11
Ukrainian company to build new pharma plant in Uzbekistan
Economy news 11:08
Turkmenistan to celebrate Eid al-Adha for three days
Turkmenistan 10:20
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan over 80 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:57
Turkmenistan does environmental inspection of work of international oil consortium
Oil&Gas 08:51
Plane with 202 passengers on board returns to Russia's Ufa due to engine fire
Russia 08:44
Tanzania on high risk of Ebola outbreak: minister
Other News 08:21
At least 11 dead in surge of white-water creek in Italy
Europe 07:47