Chabahar port to create ‘unique opportunity’ for Iran’s neighbors –official

23 August 2018 13:28 (UTC+04:00)
Tehran, Iran, August 23

Trend:

Head of Sistan-Baluchestan's Ports and Maritime Organization Behrouz Aqaei described Iran’s strategic port of Chabahar as a “unique opportunity” for investors in Afghanistan and other neighboring nations to boost their trade activities.

“The Chabahar port with a transport capacity of 8.5 million tons could create a unique opportunity for investors in neighboring countries, particularly Afghanistan,” Aqaei told IRNA on August 23.

He added the port could play a key role in Iran’s trade ties with neighbors due to its strategic position and access to the high seas.

This could facilitate import and export of mineral products, agricultural products, iron ore, wheat, and beans to and from Afghanistan, the official added.

Chabahar is the closest and best access point of Iran to the Indian Ocean and Iran has devised serious plans to turn it into a transit hub for immediate access to markets in the northern part of the Indian Ocean and Central Asia.

It aims to create a reliable transport corridor for the smooth transport and transit of goods and services through Chabahar Port between Afghanistan, India, and Iran.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran sets condition for China to finance its petchem projects
Business 11:06
Bankrupt Italian banks to help Iran overcome sanctions
Business 10:58
Iran’s phosphate output sees rise over 4 months
Business 22 August 17:35
Iran's annual renewable energy capacity set to expand, official says
Business 22 August 17:34
Oil prices inch up as U.S. crude stocks drop, Iran sanctions weigh
Oil&Gas 22 August 12:53
4.0-magnitude quake jolts northern Iran
Society 21 August 22:29
Latest
Uzbek president to visit Turkmenistan to discuss Aral's problems
Uzbekistan 13:48
Why is Merkel coming to Baku?
Oil&Gas 13:34
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 13:24
Britain to set out advice on how to prepare for 'no deal' Brexit
Economy news 13:07
Turkish Ministry of Education to buy coal via tender
Tenders 12:50
Belarus to buy advanced radar station Sopka from Russia
Other News 12:20
Turkish university to buy electricity via tender
Tenders 12:05
Turkish Ministry of Health to purchase medicines
Tenders 11:50
Tender: Turkish company to purchase medical insurance policies
Tenders 11:37