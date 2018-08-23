Chinese fishing vessels in Hormozgan working for Iran, official says

23 August 2018 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
4.9-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Society 18:21
Iran says exporting nuclear medicine to 14 countries
Business 17:33
Russia, China importing more shrimp from Iran – official
Business 16:40
EU adopts first support package for Iran
Nuclear Program 16:04
Tourist visits from Iran to Turkey down in June
Tourism 15:22
Chabahar port to create ‘unique opportunity’ for Iran’s neighbors –official
Business 13:28
Latest
4.9-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Society 18:21
Turkmen, Kyrgyz presidents hold talks in expanded format
Turkmenistan 17:50
MFA: Russia continues mediation efforts on Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:39
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan ink Declaration on Strategic Co-op
Economy news 17:33
Iran says exporting nuclear medicine to 14 countries
Business 17:33
Uzbekistan, Belarus to expand co-op in various sectors of economy
Economy news 17:21
President Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Icelandic ambassador (PHOTO)
Politics 17:04
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Ukraine bound together by ties of traditional friendship
Politics 17:01
Ukraine-Azerbaijan joint free trade zone may appear
Economy news 16:41