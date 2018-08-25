Iran, Ghana sign documents to expand co-op

Tehran, Iran, August 25

Institutes of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran and Ghana signed a document to enhance their mutual cooperation.

In a bid to boost their cooperation in the sector of standards, Tehran and Accra inked a document on Saturday, IRIB news agency reported on August 25.

Standardization based on the two countries’ national standards, and cooperation based on global standards to safeguard national interests and facilitate export and imports were among the terms of the deal.

The two sides also agreed to use their experts’ experience in the fields of calibration and legal metrology.

Following the signing ceremony, Nayereh Pirouzbakht, the head of Iran’s National Standards Organization, said such agreements could give a boost to the country’s imports and exports.

She added similar deals would be signed with Russia and China in the near future.

