Bankrupt Italian banks to help Iran overcome sanctions

27 August 2018 09:28 (UTC+04:00)
Tehran, Iran, August 27
Trend:
The head of Iran-Italy Chamber of Commerce said Italy has agreed to revive a number of its bankrupt banks with euro so that they could trade with Iran.
"Senior Italian banking managers have agreed to revitalize the activities of several bankrupt banks with help of euro so that they can cooperate with Iran (during the sanctions era)," Ahmad Pourfallah said, Tasnim news agency reported.
Noting that there are many banks in Italy, which are not dependent on the US dollar, he said, "The banks will do their transactions with Iran in euro".
The official added that a number of Italian banks are currently working with Iran despite the returning US sanctions.
Pourfallah said the government should switch its focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Italy instead of major enterprises in order to be able to manage the situation under sanctions.
On August 6, the United States reimposed stiff economic sanctions on Iran, ratcheting up pressure on the Islamic Republic despite statements of deep dismay from European allies, three months after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.
A first set of reimposed US sanctions affect financial transactions that involve US dollars, Iran's automotive sector, the purchase of commercial planes and metals including gold.
A second batch of US sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector and central bank are to be reimposed in early November.
Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Conditions in Iran's Kermanshah quake-hit areas normal: official
Society 03:31
Iran renews support for Syria soverignity
Politics 01:24
Iran automotive exports on rise
Business 26 August 19:35
Iranian fighter jet crashes, killing pilot
Society 26 August 16:26
Iran’s Tabriz refinery to produce Euro-5 compliant diesel‎
Business 26 August 15:10
Iran’s parliament dismisses economy minister
Politics 26 August 13:00
Latest
Wind power plants account for half of Iran’s renewable energy sector
Business 10:44
Tourist visits from Uzbekistan to Turkey increasing further
Tourism 10:41
Gold, silver rising in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:34
Azerbaijan important trade partner of Germany in S.Caucasus - German Parliament member
Politics 10:01
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Aug. 27
Business 09:45
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 82 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 27
Economy news 09:31
Phone apps proven to work as medication reminder: study
Other News 08:22
Azerbaijan to open trade house in Dubai to promote products, tourism (EXCLUSIVE)
Economy news 07:20