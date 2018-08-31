Official calls for enhanced trade ties between Iran, Italy

31 August 2018 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran says almost self-sufficient in gas industry
Business 11:38
Iran exporting special gasoline refinery catalysts
Business 10:45
There is progress in negotiation process for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Italian FM
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:47
Light quake jolts southern Iran
Society 30 August 17:54
Azerbaijan and Iran to agree on procedure for use of radio frequency resources
ICT 30 August 10:46
Czech president calls for removal of anti-Russian sanctions
Europe 30 August 10:27
Latest
French companies interested in strengthening positions in Turkmen market
Economy news 14:58
Kazakh energy official explains why country needs another refinery
Kazakhstan 14:56
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan intend to implement major joint projects
Kazakhstan 14:53
Turkmenistan, UAE hold business talks
Economy news 14:46
Azerbaijan studying information on Armenia's purchase of weapons in India
Politics 14:46
Number of illegal visits to occupied Azerbaijani territories decreases - Foreign ministry
Politics 14:21
Explosion rocks Russian defense plant leaving three dead, and three missing
Russia 13:59
Japanese FM due in Azerbaijan
Politics 13:50
Kazakhstan implementing major mineral exploration project
Kazakhstan 12:59