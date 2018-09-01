Iran's 1st Intl. Gas Show kicks off in Tehran

1 September 2018 18:29 (UTC+04:00)
Tehran, Iran, Sept. 1

Trend:

The 1st International Iran Gas Show (IRGS) kicked off in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Saturday, with representatives of more than 70 domestic and foreign firms in attendance.

The first International Iran Gas Show (IRGS) got underway in Tehran on September 1 at Shahr-e-Aftab International Exhibition Complex, Mojtaba Rad, the spokesman of the exhibition, said on Sept. 1, IRIB news agency reported.

The event will come to an end on September 4.

He added that more than 70 domestic and foreign companies from various countries, including Europe, Asia, Turkey, India, the UAE, and the nations of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are attending the international event.

Rad noted that the exhibition is being organized in 12 specialized groups, which include the entire chain of gas industry.

Iran’s gas reserves account for 18 percent of world’s total. The reserves of Russia and Qatar account for 17.3 percent and 13 percent of the global total, respectively.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Israel sees slowdown in long-term Iranian deployments in Syria
Israel 31 August 15:41
Kremlin confirms preparations for Russian-Turkish-Iranian summit
Russia 31 August 15:15
Official calls for enhanced trade ties between Iran, Italy
Business 31 August 13:28
Total talks terms of receiving first gas from "Absheron" (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 31 August 12:21
Iran says almost self-sufficient in gas industry
Business 31 August 11:38
Iran exporting special gasoline refinery catalysts
Business 31 August 10:45
Latest
Trump: 'No necessity to keep Canada in new NAFTA deal'
US 19:22
Latest on performance of Iran’s Astara customs checkpoint with Azerbaijan
Business 18:28
Loading/unloading of staple foods at Iranian ports falls
Business 18:13
Minerals, construction materials rank 2nd in goods loaded/unloaded via Iran's ports
Business 18:08
Azerbaijani defense minister meets Turkish military attache
Politics 17:58
Uzbek president to leave for Kyrgyzstan Sept. 3
Uzbekistan 17:58
Iran’s NISOC to buy ‎“Ruston“ gas turbine‎ via int’l tender
Tenders 17:51
Turkmenistan preparing for cotton harvest
Turkmenistan 17:30
South Pars Phase 14 offshore platform coming on stream
Business 17:28