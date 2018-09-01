Iran's 1st Intl. Gas Show kicks off in Tehran

Iran’s gas reserves account for 18 percent of world’s total. The reserves of Russia and Qatar account for 17.3 percent and 13 percent of the global total, respectively. Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news Rad noted that the exhibition is being organized in 12 specialized groups, which include the entire chain of gas industry.

He added that more than 70 domestic and foreign companies from various countries, including Europe, Asia, Turkey, India, the UAE, and the nations of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are attending the international event.