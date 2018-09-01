Iran's 1st Intl. Gas Show kicks off in Tehran

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 1
The 1st International Iran Gas Show (IRGS) kicked off in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Saturday, with representatives of more than 70 domestic and foreign firms in attendance.
The first International Iran Gas Show (IRGS) got underway in Tehran on September 1 at Shahr-e-Aftab International Exhibition Complex, Mojtaba Rad, the spokesman of the exhibition, said on Sept. 1, IRIB news agency reported.
The event will come to an end on September 4.
He added that more than 70 domestic and foreign companies from various countries, including Europe, Asia, Turkey, India, the UAE, and the nations of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are attending the international event.
Rad noted that the exhibition is being organized in 12 specialized groups, which include the entire chain of gas industry.
Iran’s gas reserves account for 18 percent of world’s total. The reserves of Russia and Qatar account for 17.3 percent and 13 percent of the global total, respectively.
