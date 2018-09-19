Iran-Thailand trade value grows by 20%

Iran's non-oil trade exchanges with Thailand reached 1.02 million tons worth 497.85 million U.S. dollars during the first five months of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 21-Aug. 22), Xinhua reported.

The figures registered a 7.99 percent increase in weight and 20.09 percent rise in value compared with last year's corresponding period.

Thailand was Iran's ninth major export destination during the period. Iran mainly exported steel and liquefied propane to Thailand during the five-month period.

Besides, Thailand was the 25th exporter of goods to Iran over the five months. The imports mainly included medium-density fiberboard, electrical equipment and split-system air conditioners.

