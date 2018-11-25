Iran's foreign debt drops by 9%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

In the first six months of this Iranian year (started on March 21, 2018), Iran's foreign debt dropped by approximately 9 percent, IRIB reported citing Iran's Central Bank's latest statistics on the country’s foreign debt.

Iran’s debt reached $10.405 billion at the end of the fifth month. During the sixth month the debt dropped and reached $10.317 billion.

However, Iran's foreign debt was $11.305 billion at the end of the first month of this Iranian year.

Iran's external debt is estimated to be around 2.5 percent. Iran is among the countries with the lowest external debt.

