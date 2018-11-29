India’s oil imports from Iran rise 36% in face of US bans

29 November 2018 01:38 (UTC+04:00)

India has reported a whopping jump in oil imports from Iran in October in face of US sanctions that officials in Washington earlier said were meant to bring the Islamic Republic’s crucial sales of oil to zero, Press TV reported.

India’s official figures show the country imported as much as 2.57 million tonnes of oil worth an overall of $1.42 billion from Iran over the past month.

The figure marked an increase of 36 percent over the same period last year when a total of 1.89 million tonnes were shipped to India from Iran’s Persian Gulf ports.

The administration of US President Donald Trump launched the second wave of sanctions against Iran from November 5 in which a universal ban on the country’s oil exports was cited as a primary objective.

Although US officials mainly targeted Iran’s oil sales, officials in Tehran have repeatedly rejected the feasibility of this, stressing that international consumers cannot afford to lose Iranian supplies.

India is the second largest importer of Iranian oil after China, importing 17.62 million tonnes of oil between April and October of this year.

The US has temporarily exempted Turkey, China, India, North Korea, Italy, Greece, Taiwan, and Japan from the ban it imposed on countries purchasing Iranian oil.

India had imported about 22 million tonnes of crude oil from Iran in 2017-18 and planned to raise that to about 30 million tonnes in 2018-19. But, as a condition of waiver, Indian oil firms will reduce their imports significantly, the source added.

Indian companies can import 1.25 million tonnes a month up to March 2019, according to media reports.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Foreign currency rates continue to fall in Iran
Finance 28 November 22:29
Iran discloses volume of mineral reserves in Sistan & Baluchestan
Economy 28 November 22:09
China's Bank of Kunlun to resume financial transactions with Iran soon
Business 28 November 20:47
Iran Telecommunication Company opens tender to buy communication devices
Tenders 28 November 20:47
Loading, unloading increase at Iran's Astara port
Economy 28 November 20:38
Iran's cement exports increase by 7%
Economy 28 November 20:20
Latest
Xi Jinping: China seeks new investments, guarantees intellectual property rights
China 02:14
Extreme Brexit could be worse than financial crisis for UK - BoE
Europe 01:00
US-led coalition strike in Syria's Deir ez-Zor leaves 6 casualties
Arab World 00:25
At least 10 people killed, 19 injured in car bomb blast in Afghan capital
Other News 28 November 23:44
Two exit polls say ruling party endorsed presidential candidate wins race
Georgia 28 November 23:05
Presidential election: voting closed with 56.23% voter turnout
Georgia 28 November 22:40
Foreign currency rates continue to fall in Iran
Finance 28 November 22:29
Death toll from blast near chem plant in China's north grows to 23
China 28 November 22:11
Iran discloses volume of mineral reserves in Sistan & Baluchestan
Economy 28 November 22:09