Iran discloses products with rising prices last month

2 June 2019 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iranian oil minister discloses four companies' priorities
Business 12:10
Abe expected to meet with Iran's Khamenei on trip
World 11:54
Iranian president says talks possible only if Washington shows "respect"
Iran 02:01
Iran provides $8.3B for imports
Economy 1 June 18:47
Iran to put gas condensates up for sale at IRENEX
Oil&Gas 1 June 18:38
Iranian MP: decrease in number of Iranians traveling abroad is a positive situation
Business 1 June 18:38
Latest
Iranian oil minister discloses four companies' priorities
Business 12:10
Abe expected to meet with Iran's Khamenei on trip
World 11:54
China white paper says latest U.S. tariffs won't fix trade issues
China 11:24
Car bomb kills 8 police in E. Afghanistan
Other News 10:36
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:47
Central Bank of Uzbekistan talks on innovations in payment system (Exclusive)
Finance 09:43
At least 15 people wounded as train collides with truck in Russia
Russia 09:29
Rockets fired from Syria at Golan Heights
World 08:44
Canada may ratify new NAFTA deal by summer - Minister
World 08:07