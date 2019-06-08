Minister reveals way to save Iran’s economy

8 June 2019 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The way to save Iran’s economy is to develop non-oil exports and, accordingly, increase exports to 15 neighboring countries, Iran’s Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said at the meeting dedicated to increase non-oil exports, Trend reports with reference to Shata news agency.

He noted that all relevant agencies should take coordinated steps to increase the exports of goods to 15 neighboring countries.

Rahmani added that a person responsible for exports to each neighboring country will be appointed and the ways to increase exports will be studied on a regular basis.

“All provinces, especially border regions, will be supported in exporting non-oil products to neighboring countries,” he said. “The problems will be carefully investigated and eliminated.”

Iran exported products worth $1.051 billion to 15 neighboring countries in the period from March 21 to April 20 and imported products worth $796 million.

Fifteen neighboring countries accounted for 41 percent in Iran’s total exports and 34 percent in Iran’s total imports. Export of products declined by 29 percent compared to the same period last year.

