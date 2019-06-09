Will prices of dairy products increase in Iran?

9 June 2019 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran's Dairy Industries Association has proposed the country's Consumer and Producer Protection Organization to increase the prices of dairy products by 14 percent, Reza Bakiri, an official with the association, told ISNA, Trend reports.

The decision has been made considering the increase in the price of milk and the production expenses, Bakiri said, adding that new prices will be announced within 2-3 days.

He further added that the proposal on prices will be sent to Iran's Market Regulatory Committee after being studied and approved.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Water surface of Iran's Urmia Lake expands
Society 14:07
Iran's tea output increases
Business 12:21
Iranian currency rates for June 9
Business 11:40
Iran has no plans to leave OPEC despite tensions: oil minister
Iran 01:33
Copper cathode plant to be commissioned in Iran’s Kerman province
Business 8 June 17:17
Minister reveals way to save Iran’s economy
Business 8 June 16:27
Latest
Water surface of Iran's Urmia Lake expands
Society 14:07
Acting Moldovan president Pavel Filip says he's signed decree to dissolve parliament
Other News 13:43
51.8% of voters cast votes in snap presidential election across Kazakhstan (UPDATED)
Kazakhstan 13:29
Second day of championships in acrobatic and artistic gymnastics kicks off in Baku
Society 13:23
Iran's tea output increases
Business 12:21
Nation votes for its destiny - Nazarbayev on presidential election
Kazakhstan 12:20
Iranian currency rates for June 9
Business 11:40
Afghan forces kill 6 militants in western Farah province: officer
Other News 11:24
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev votes in presidential election in Nur-Sultan
Kazakhstan 10:50