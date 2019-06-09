Will prices of dairy products increase in Iran?

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran's Dairy Industries Association has proposed the country's Consumer and Producer Protection Organization to increase the prices of dairy products by 14 percent, Reza Bakiri, an official with the association, told ISNA, Trend reports.

The decision has been made considering the increase in the price of milk and the production expenses, Bakiri said, adding that new prices will be announced within 2-3 days.

He further added that the proposal on prices will be sent to Iran's Market Regulatory Committee after being studied and approved.

